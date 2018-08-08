A full day of practice at soggy Bellerive for PGA - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

A full day of practice at soggy Bellerive for PGA

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Jim Furyk, right, and Tiger Woods look at falling rain as they walk the first fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Jim Furyk, right, and Tiger Woods look at falling rain as they walk the first fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Fans shelter under umbrellas near a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy during a rain delay during practice at the PGA Championship golf tournament Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in Saint Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Fans shelter under umbrellas near a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy during a rain delay during practice at the PGA Championship golf tournament Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Bellerive Country Club in Saint Louis.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Dustin Johnson responds to a question during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Dustin Johnson responds to a question during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in St. Louis.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bellerive is busier than usual on the final day of practice for the PGA Championship.

Players typically are concerned about rest going into the final major of the year because the British Open was only about two weeks ago and the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour are just around the corner. Plans changed on Wednesday because of the rain.

Bellerive received more than an inch of rain on Tuesday, limiting practice time. Tiger Woods only managed to play five holes on a course he hasn't seen in 17 years. Woods says he expects plenty of players on the course, and "I'm going to be one of them."

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy were among those playing as soon as the course was open for play.

