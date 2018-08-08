Veteran views atomic bomb anniversary in different light

When Louisville added a city Christmas tree to Light Up Louisville in 1984, Jim Burke was the first to donate his 25 foot blue spruce. Sixty-seven years ago, when the United States decided to light up three islands in the Pacific Ocean with nuclear bomb testing, Burke thought he was heading to the Korean War on the USS Curtiss.More >>
An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.More >>
Thirteen young girls, who've dedicated a big chunk of their life to cheering on others, need encouragement of their own to reach a lifelong dream.More >>
The data is updated annually by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was last updated on March 30, 2018.More >>
Cincinnati is only about an hour and a half up I-71 and there are some popular attractions that you need to see, and some you've never heard of.More >>
