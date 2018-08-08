Veteran views atomic bomb anniversary in different light

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Louisville added a city Christmas tree to Light Up Louisville in 1984, Jim Burke was the first to donate his 25 foot blue spruce.



Sixty-seven years ago, when the United States decided to light up three islands in the Pacific Ocean with nuclear bomb testing, Burke thought he was heading to the Korean War on the USS Curtiss.



"The captain come on three days later and said now I can tell you where we're going," Burke said. "We're going to Enewetak Island and then says we're going to have an atomic bomb test called Operation Greenhouse."



Burke's World War II service ended after two atomic bombs were dropped 73 years ago.



But at this moment, he was much closer to the mystery and history.

"I found out I was lying on top of these three atom bombs," Burke said. "Nobody in those days was supposed to know what they looked like or anything. Top secret stuff."



The Navy asked for volunteers to witness the first test.



"A 22,000 pound bomb," Burke said.



"Were you one of the volunteers to watch?" I asked.



"Four of us, out of 360," he said.



"Why did you volunteer to do that, to be one of the four?" I asked.



"Well I was stupid and 25," he said.



He held on to the ship's rail. He says his officers didn't think they were at risk because the ship was 8 miles away.



"All at once I saw the red ball," Burke said. "When it got down to 0, then went SHOOM, red, blood red all around, and it came right at me, then nothing but red. All at once when it got to me, it turned Christmas white. I was holding that rail like crazy. It hit that ship and went SHOOM. Nothing could ever be as loud as that. They travel together, sound and concussion. It hit that ship and knocked it almost all the way over."



Burke survived, but the fallout from Operation Greenhouse was far from over.



He's gotten to know places like Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital well after 29 bouts with cancer.



It all started with basil cell cancers as large as eggs.



"Twelve of them," Burke said. "Then nine squamous cell cancers, four melanomas, and three lymphomas. Lymphomas were the worst. All my doctors say it's from that atom bomb. That mushroom cloud. That radiation."



He believes his faith guided him through World War II, The Korean War, Operation Greenhouse and 29 bouts with cancer.



When you make it to 92, after all that, something's on your side, especially after you got up close and personal with an atomic bomb.



"At the time, we weren't that apprised of how bad a nuclear bomb was," Burke said. "But I know now."



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.