Cardinals challenge fans to eat $75 belly busting burger - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cardinals challenge fans to eat $75 belly busting burger

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals fans can reap a reward while expanding their waistlines watching football this season.

University of Phoenix Stadium will serve the seven-pound (3 kilograms) Gridiron Burger for $75. It features five 1/3 pound burger patties, five all-beef hot dogs, five bratwursts, 20 slices of American cheese, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 12 ounces of fries, lettuce, pickles and tanker sauce, on a 10-inch bun.

Executive chef Sean Kavanaugh tells the Arizona Republic he hasn't figured out the calories. He says three staff members tried it on Monday, but none finished.

Those who can finish in under an hour will receive a Cardinals jersey and get their photo on the scoreboard.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

