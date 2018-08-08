Positively WAVE: Cheerleading team needs financial help to make New Year's Day bowl trip happen

The Trimble County cheerleaders are raising money for a trip to the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. (Photo source: Brooke Humphreys)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - "We do more than cheer on the sidelines."

That is a message from the Middle Junior High School cheerleading squad out of Trimble County. With the bad news about the Trimble County High football team canceling its season, there is plenty of good news to share, too.

Thirteen young girls, who've dedicated a big chunk of their life to cheering on others, need encouragement of their own to reach a lifelong dream.

The Middle Junior High School cheerleaders from Trimble County have worked all summer long, holding two-hour practices three days a week, doing hardcore conditioning, stunts, and perfecting their routines for a chance to make it to the big dance of cheer competitions. In July, their hard work paid off, scoring a superior rating at UCA cheer camp, earning a trip to the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year's Day.

Their hard work on the mat is equal to their dedication in the classroom. Each member is required to maintain a specific GPA in order to participate. Now that summer vacation is wrapping up, their goal is on the prize, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

"We come from a small district and county and need help," said Brooke Humphreys, one of the head coaches.

If you'd like to help this group of nine to 13-year-old girls reach their goal of representing Kentucky, and cheering in sunny Florida, you can donate money by calling their school at 502-225-7781, and ask for the principal, Tracy Poe.

Humphreys says her team's first deposit is due September 13 and she's grateful for all of the help they can get.

