All of Puerto Rico's power is finally restored, except for 25 customers

Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island as Hurricane Hector continues its march westward as a strong Category 3 stormMore >>
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island as Hurricane Hector continues its march westward as a strong Category 3 stormMore >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island as Hurricane Hector continues its march westward as a strong Category 3 stormMore >>
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island as Hurricane Hector continues its march westward as a strong Category 3 stormMore >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Debby is forecast to fizzle out in the Atlantic Ocean in a couple of days.More >>
Debby is forecast to fizzle out in the Atlantic Ocean in a couple of days.More >>
For expecting mom, Allison Morrison, exciting news of an October due date was soon laced with worry after realizing her pregnancy coincided with hurricane season.More >>
For expecting mom, Allison Morrison, exciting news of an October due date was soon laced with worry after realizing her pregnancy coincided with hurricane season.More >>