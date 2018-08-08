All of Puerto Rico's power is finally restored, except for 25 cu - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All of Puerto Rico's power is finally restored, except for 25 customers

Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service after Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP) Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service after Hurricane Maria. (Source: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

(RNN) – It took 11 months, but the power is finally back on to 99.998 percent of Puerto Rico.

Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.

Of that total, just 25 are still in the dark, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority tweeted this week.

The update shows vast improvement from June when 11,000 people were still living without power.

Just to compare, it took crews just a matter of weeks to restore power to the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey pummelled east Texas.

Harvey battered the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Central America. It dumped catastrophic rainfall on the Houston area, causing $125 billion in damage.

The National Hurricane Center dubbed Maria the most destructive hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in modern times and, at $90 billion, it is the third-costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

The official death toll is 64, but a Harvard study released in May said Maria and the storm’s aftermath really killed 4,645 people in Puerto Rico.

