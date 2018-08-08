LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Indiana

(WAVE) - Take a look at the highest-paying occupations in Indiana.

The data is updated annually by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was last updated on March 30, 2018.

Click here to see the average yearly salary for all jobs in Kentucky.

1. Anesthesiologists

$273,570

2. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

$269,930

3. Surgeons

$261,570

4. Orthodontists

$256,340

5. Psychiatrists

$244,800

6. Physicians and Surgeons, All Other

$238,650

7. Internists, General

$229,110

8. Pediatricians, General

$200,210

9. Family and General Practitioners

$198,080

10. Dentists, General

$185,820

11. Podiatrists

$181,940

12. Nurse Anesthetists

$161,570

13. Chief Executives

$145,300

14. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

$128,890

15. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

$127,910

16. Sales Managers

$121,950

17. Architectural and Engineering Managers

$119,940

18. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

$119,870

19. Computer and Information Systems Managers

$118,560

20. Financial Managers

$117,900

21. Pharmacists

$115,640

22. Lawyers

$113,850

23. Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers

$108,870

24. Dentists, All Other Specialists

$108,490

25. Marketing Managers

$107,780

26. Computer and Information Research Scientists

$107,440

27. Nurse Midwives

$107,280

28. Personal Financial Advisors detail

$107,000

29. Physics Teachers, Postsecondary

$105,730

30. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products

$102,930

31. Human Resources Managers

$102,650

32. Nurse Practitioners

$101,780

33. Purchasing Managers

$101,530

34. Actuaries

$101,470

35. Biochemists and Biophysicists

$101,180

36. Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary

$101,030

37. Education Administrators, Postsecondary

$100,150

38. Sales Engineers

$99,390

39. Medical and Health Services Managers

$98,940

40. General and Operations Managers

$98,100

41. Physician Assistants

$97,840

42. Biological Science Teachers, Postsecondary

$97,740

43. Industrial Production Managers

$96,920

44. Compensation and Benefits Managers

$96,610

45. Optometrists

$96,480

46. Public Relations and Fundraising Managers

$96,460

47. Management Occupations

$95,580

48. Atmospheric, Earth, Marine, and Space Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary

$95,340

49. Aerospace Engineers

$93,410

50. Chemistry Teachers, Postsecondary

$93,360