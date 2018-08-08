LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Indiana

(WAVE) - Take a look at the highest-paying occupations in Indiana.
The data is updated annually by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was last updated on March 30, 2018.
1. Anesthesiologists
$273,570
2. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
$269,930
3. Surgeons
$261,570
4. Orthodontists
$256,340
5. Psychiatrists
$244,800
6. Physicians and Surgeons, All Other
$238,650
7. Internists, General
$229,110
8. Pediatricians, General
$200,210
9. Family and General Practitioners
$198,080
10. Dentists, General
$185,820
11. Podiatrists
$181,940
12. Nurse Anesthetists
$161,570
13. Chief Executives
$145,300
14. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
$128,890
15. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
$127,910
16. Sales Managers
$121,950
17. Architectural and Engineering Managers
$119,940
18. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
$119,870
19. Computer and Information Systems Managers
$118,560
20. Financial Managers
$117,900
21. Pharmacists
$115,640
22. Lawyers
$113,850
23. Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers
$108,870
24. Dentists, All Other Specialists
$108,490
25. Marketing Managers
$107,780
26. Computer and Information Research Scientists
$107,440
27. Nurse Midwives
$107,280
28. Personal Financial Advisors detail
$107,000
29. Physics Teachers, Postsecondary
$105,730
30. Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical and Scientific Products
$102,930
31. Human Resources Managers
$102,650
32. Nurse Practitioners
$101,780
33. Purchasing Managers
$101,530
34. Actuaries
$101,470
35. Biochemists and Biophysicists
$101,180
36. Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary
$101,030
37. Education Administrators, Postsecondary
$100,150
38. Sales Engineers
$99,390
39. Medical and Health Services Managers
$98,940
40. General and Operations Managers
$98,100
41. Physician Assistants
$97,840
42. Biological Science Teachers, Postsecondary
$97,740
43. Industrial Production Managers
$96,920
44. Compensation and Benefits Managers
$96,610
45. Optometrists
$96,480
46. Public Relations and Fundraising Managers
$96,460
47. Management Occupations
$95,580
48. Atmospheric, Earth, Marine, and Space Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary
$95,340
49. Aerospace Engineers
$93,410
50. Chemistry Teachers, Postsecondary
$93,360
