SEC Preview: Alabama's QB competition and Jimbo in Aggieland - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SEC Preview: Alabama's QB competition and Jimbo in Aggieland

By RALPH D. RUSSO

The most fascinating quarterback competition in the country got off to a rocky start this preseason when Jalen Hurts called out Alabama coaches last week.

On the last episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports joins AP's Ralph Russo to preview the Southeastern Conference and discuss that budding QB controversy with the Crimson Tide.

Will Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last season's College Football Playoff championship game for the Crimson Tide, start for Nick Saban's team? Can Alabama win the West with either?

Sallee and Russo also talk about expectations for Texas A&M in Jimbo Fisher's first season and whether there are any legitimate challengers to Georgia in the East.

Plus, some thoughts on the future of Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:04:55 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:20:59 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

  • Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-08-08 07:16:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:20:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

  • Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

    Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:12:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:20:44 GMT
    Is Amazon behind mysterious economic development project code-named 'Project Rocket' in Atlanta's suburbs?.More >>
    Is Amazon behind mysterious economic development project code-named 'Project Rocket' in Atlanta's suburbs?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly