Jeffersonville death investigation ruled a homicide

Jeffersonville police were called to Chestnut Street, between Mechanic and Fulton streets, Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A death in Jeffersonville has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called out to the 700 block of Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 where they discovered a female’s body.



An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Detective Sgt. Isaac Parker said the woman’s death appears to be an isolated incident and “is not relative to any additional acts of violence or crimes in our city.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the Jeffersonville Police Department anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.