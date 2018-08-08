Victim identified after Jeffersonville death investigation ruled as homicide

Jeffersonville police were called to Chestnut Street, between Mechanic and Fulton streets, Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The name of a woman killed in a Jeffersonville home has been released.

Jeffersonville Police said they received a call from inside 238 E Chestnut Street early Monday about the body.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Death investigation underway in Jeffersonville

Police confirmed Stevie Cornett, 29, was the victim. Jeffersonville Police did not say how long Cornett's body was inside the home. Investigators did process the incident as a crime scene.

The 911 call made around 2:30 a.m. Monday was made from inside the house. This isn’t the first time police had been called out to the address on Chestnut in Jeffersonville but said right now, there’s no reason for the public to be concerned about safety.

"Based on our investigative findings, we believe this was an isolated incident not related to any other type of violent crime or criminal activity in our city,” Sgt. Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said.

Parker did not say if police had a person of interest or any suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing. This is Jeffersonville's second homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the Jeffersonville Police Department anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS.

