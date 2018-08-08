The Latest: Reforms came swiftly by NCAA's own standards

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on reforms adopted Wednesday by the NCAA (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
The process to adopt recommendations for NCAA reforms from the Rice Commission was a swift one by the governing body's standards.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors have adopted numerous proposals, including changes to the enforcement process for rules violations and allowing NCAA-certified agents to work with college basketball players who test the waters in declaring for the NBA draft.
The Rice Commission charged with finding reforms in the wake of an FBI investigation into corruption within college basketball issued its report in late April, a little more than three months ago.
In a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, Georgia Tech president and Board of Governors chairman Bud Peterson said those changes would "normally take us about two years through the governance process."
___
1:15 p.m.
The NCAA is adopting changes it hopes will improve its enforcement process when handling cases of rules violations.
The policies adopted by the NCAA's Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors include the appointment of independent groups to handle and resolve complex cases. That was one of the recommendations from the Rice Commission appointed in the wake of an FBI investigation into corruption within college basketball.
The changes also allow the NCAA to accept during investigations outside information that has been "established by another administrative body or a commission authorized by a school." The NCAA says that will save time since investigators would no longer have to independently confirm information outlined by other agencies or outside investigations.
In addition, school presidents and athletics staff will be required to commit "contractually" to cooperate fully with investigations.
___
12:50 p.m.
College basketball players who go undrafted by the NBA will be allowed to return to school and play as part of sweeping NCAA reforms in the wake of a corruption scandal.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors adopted a "series of significant policy and legislative changes, setting in motion actions to change the structure of the NCAA fundamentally."
The changes reflect the recommendations made in April by the Rice Commission and will target summer recruiting camps, agent access for players and stiffer penalties for rule breakers.
The Rice Commission, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, was formed in response to an FBI investigation into payments from shoe companies to coaches for steering players to certain schools.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This story has been corrected to show the changes were approved by the Division I Board of Directors instead of the Division I Council.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.More >>
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.More >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>