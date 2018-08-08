Shively Police recruit terminated over inappropriate social media posts

This tweet found on McDuffie's Twitter account includes a homophobic slur, which WAVE 3 has blurred out. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - A recruit of the Shively Police Department has been fired after allegations that he shared/posted inappropriate posts on his personal social media account.

Lt. Col. Josh Myers identified the recruit in question as Trenton McDuffie, who was undergoing basic law enforcement training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Center in Richmond. Myers said the posts on McDuffie's Twitter were disturbing and inappropriate that stemmed from homophobic and racial nature.

WAVE 3 News uncovered multiple controversial posts on McDuffie's page, featuring homophobic and racial slurs.

Myers said his department was made aware of the posts by the media. Although he was an employee of the City of Shively since July 16, McDuffie was not a sworn officer and was on a probationary status that wouldn't end until one year after his graduation from the academy.

Myers said McDuffie was notified of his firing after being recalled from the academy to speak with department administrators.

This story will be updated.

