Shively Police recruit under investigation after alleged inappropriate social media posts

This tweet found on McDuffie's Twitter account includes a homophobic slur, which WAVE 3 has blurred out. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - A police recruit from the Shively Police Department is facing questioning after allegations that he shared/posted inappropriate posts on his personal social media account.

Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the recruit in question is Trenton McDuffie, who is currently at an academy in Richmond, KY. Myers said the posts on McDuffie's Twitter were disturbing and inappropriate that stemmed from homophobic and racial nature.

WAVE 3 News uncovered multiple controversial posts on McDuffie's page, featuring homophobic and racial slurs.

Myers said his department was made aware of the posts by the media.

Myers added McDuffie is not a sworn officer and has been a recruit and employee of the city of Shively since July 16. Myers said they are waiting to speak with McDuffie since he is not in the area.

The Shively Police Department will hold a press conference at 3:45 p.m. to discuss the allegations of inappropriate posts and will detail their policy on social media.

This story will be updated.

