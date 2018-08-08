Chane Behanan pleads not guilty to drug, stolen firearm charges

A not guilty plea was entered on Behanan's behalf in court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Behanan was charged after police found marijuana and a stolen firearm near him in a car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Former University of Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan has pled not guilty to receiving stolen property and drug charges.

Behanan appeared before a judge on Wednesday on charges stemming from a traffic stop on Saturday.

Behanan's arrest slip said he was the backseat passenger of a car that police stopped on 7th Street Road. Marijuana and a Sporter 7.62 caliber AK-47 style rifle were found near Behanan.

Also arrested were Kip McCray, 19, Dameus Parks, Jr., 18, and Antonio Holloway, also 18. Each has also been charged with receiving stolen property. Holloway and McCray are facing possession of marijuana while Parks is charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana.

Behanan was a part of the now-vacated 2013 National Championship team for UofL. Behanan was later dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.

He’s due back in court next week.

