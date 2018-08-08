Students come back to safer classrooms at Northaven Elementary

Renovations to Northaven Elementary were completed over the summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Kids at Northaven Elementary School in Jeffersonville are going back to class inside a safer school.

Renovations to the building finished over the summer, transforming classrooms from an open-concept to a traditional model with four walls and a door that locks.

Inside the elementary school, some classrooms have been changed while others were built new as part of an addition to the elementary school. There are eight new classrooms inside housing fourth and fifth graders. Principal Laura Morris said it's a positive change.

"They're a lot safer," Morris said. "We now have doors on every single one of our classrooms. We also have walls; we didn't have doors or walls. Kids don't hear that background noise anymore. It's just a lot quieter and they can focus on what they're learning."

Northaven Elementary is nearly 50 years old, Morris said, and the new look is welcomed by students coming back to class.

"A lot different. The paint looks like it's really new," student Nathan Barnette said.

"And now we have doors in our classrooms. And we also have lockers, so that's what I like about it," student Jabreeah Batui added.

The expansion is part of a $22 million project to keep up with growing enrollment and make classrooms safer.

River Valley and Charlestown Middle schools are undergoing similar renovations. The work on those projects is expected to finish in December.

