Billy Reed: With no dominant golfer this year, Tiger remains top story ahead of PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you have ever seen me swing a golf club, you probably will not believe that I once played at Bellerive in St. Louis, the site of this week’s PGA Championship, the year’s fourth and final major.

But it’s true. It happened in either 1982 or 1985, when the St. Louis Cardinals, then the parent team of the Louisville Redbirds, played in the World Series. I was accompanied by the late Mike Barry, my friend, mentor, and accomplice in various crimes against the game of golf.

I told our mutual friend John Brewer, then an executive with a metals company based in St. Louis, that we were going to be in town for the Series and wondered if he might find a place for us to play golf. Well, let’s just say he outdid himself.

A fine basketball player for Adolph Rupp at Kentucky from 1953-1957, John was, and still is, an avid golfer. He’s good enough to have played many of the most prestigious courses here and in Great Britain. Suffice it to say that he played a game with which Mike and I were not familiar.

Yet doggone if he didn’t get us on at Bellerive, which already had been the site of major championships. Mike and I knew we were way out of our league, but we decided we could not let John’s hospitality go to waste. Our goal for the day was to not do anything to embarrass him.

I can’t remember what we shot, but I do remember how beautiful the place was. As is the case with older courses, it had a lot of big trees and picturesque greens. There also were a few water holes that may still have some of my Titleists buried in the bottom.

It was a lovely day until we sat down in the men’s grill for a post-round libation. The bartender had to ask us to remove our hats because that was against the rules. We sheepishly finished our drinks and headed for the parking lot, where at least we didn’t clean our shoes, which also was against the rules.

So I will watch this week’s PGA with more than casual interest. If I’m lucky, maybe I’ll see something that will jog my memory, although it must be remembered that when I played Bellerive, the pros still were using persimmon woods and Nicklaus still ruled the game.

The winners of this year’s first three majors were Patrick Reed (Masters), Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and Francesco Molinari (British Open). All are talented and deserving winners, but there’s not an immortal among them.

So the golf story of 2018 has been Tiger Woods’ comeback. Ranked way down the world list at the year’s beginning, Tiger has moved to No. 20 after a series of tantalizing performances that have made him a legitimate candidate to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

His record in this year’s majors is tied for 32nd in the Masters, missed the cut in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, and tied for sixth in the British Open at Carnoustie.

Even though he’s a far cry from the prodigy who won 14 major titles from 1997 through 2009, second only to Nicklaus on the all-time list, he has worked through almost a decade’s worth of injuries and surgeries to become a semblance of his young self.

With all due respect to Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and all the other young bucks who were supposed to be the “next Tiger,” he remains the best-known and most riveting player on the planet, even at 42.

When Tiger’s in the hunt, TV ratings soar. Love him or hate him, and there’s little middle ground, everybody wants to watch him, hoping to see a glimpse of the mega-star who once held all four major titles at the same time, although they were not all won in the same calendar year.

The oddsmakers have downgraded his chances of winning at Bellerive, probably because he looked a bit tired at last week’s Bridgestone Classic at Firestone. Upon arriving at Bellerive, he also made it clear that he didn’t care for the heat.

Yet what better place than an historic old course for a fading star to reclaim his place at the top of the game? And speaking of history, this will be the last PGA Championship played at this time of year. In 2019, it will move to the third week in May.

For fans in Louisville, Bellerive could be the place where Tiger passes the torch to Justin Thomas, the St. Xavier High graduate who has pushed his way past Spieth and the other young guys to become the most likely player to dominate golf over the next 10 years.

How about a Tiger vs. Justin shootout in the final round? How cool would that be? It could happen, too, because I’m not buying the story that Tiger is tired and ready to fold his tent. I think he really, really wants to play on the Ryder Cup team.

At least I’m certain that nobody at Bellerive will have to tell either of them to remove their hats in the men’s grill.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.