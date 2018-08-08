JCPS working on counteroffer to avoid state takeover

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

JCPS wants to avoid a state takeover, but has been slow to accept a settlement offered by the state to avoid it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School officials are finalizing a counteroffer to the settlement offered by the Kentucky Department of Education to avoid a legal battle over a state takeover.

But the final decision on whether to take that proposed settlement has not been made.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said attorneys are poring over paperwork to get the counteroffer complete.

He sounded hopeful that it will be done soon, but did not give a specific date.

The original deadline to take the proposed state settlement already came and went. JCPS filed for an extension, which was granted.

Wednesday, Pollio would not reveal what exactly is going to be in that counteroffer, but WAVE 3 News Reporter Natalia Martinez learned student assignment is a big sticking point for both parties. That's something on which the district is focusing.

"We hear a lot of things in the community about student assignments and we hear it's one of the issues that is very divided and divisive among our community," Pollio said.

If JCPS accepts the settlement offered by the state, the school district would have to make some concessions, too.

Some of those concessions include giving the state more oversight. The state would also be able to conduct an audit in the fall of 2019. That's when there could be another chance for a state takeover -- depending on what they find.

If an agreement is not reached, legal hearings will begin in September.

