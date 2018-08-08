Police: Uber driver died after fight with passenger outside east Louisville hotel

The Uber driver died in the hospital several days after a fight with a passenger. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An argument between an Uber driver and passenger outside an east Louisville hotel escalated to a deadly level.

Now the Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an Uber driver, who has not been identified, died after a fight outside the Courtyard Marriott Louisville East.

Police were called on Saturday, Aug. 4 around 6 p.m. to the hotel on Blairwood Road on the report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they discovered the driver and the person who called the Uber had gotten into an argument which led to a physical altercation. It is not clear what the fight was about.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to Baptist East Hospital. He died a few days later.

Officers are waiting for the driver's cause of death before deciding whether or not to press charges.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Until then, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case as a death investigation.

