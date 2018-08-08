Former LMPD officer charged with sodomy back in court

Another court date for Betts has been set for October. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two former LMPD officers facing criminal charges in the Explorer Program investigation was back in court Wednesday.

Kenneth Betts has charged with sodomy. In court, the defense rescinded its motion to get a copy of the special report completed on behalf of Louisville Metro Government.

>> FULL REPORT: LMPD Explorer investigation findings

Betts' attorney told the judge he and his client had received a redacted copy of that report. As for the commonwealth, another large batch of discovery is expected to be handed over to the defense soon.

Betts, along with Brandon Wood, has been accused of sexually abusing one victim in the homes and cars of the officers and at locations owned by the city and the police department.

Betts is due back in court in October.

