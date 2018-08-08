Kentucky Derby Museum honors Justify with banner, plans for exhibit

Fans can see Justify in person at WinStar Farm as soon as mid-August. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum has raised it's newest banner commemorating the 13th Triple Crown winner, Justify.

The banner features the silks of WinStar farm, which jockey Mike Smith wore when he won the Kentucky Derby aboard Justify.

It's not clear what other areas of the museum will honor the horse but the museum said more is to come.

"As you may know the museum the museum is under going a $6.5 million dollar expansion," President Patrick Armstrong said. "So, there's going to be a lot more space for exhibits and we are very hopeful and working with the folks - with WinStar and the other ownership interests. I think you'll probably see an exhibit with Justify within the next year or so."

The last time the museum hung a banner was in honor of American Pharoah who won the triple crown in 2015.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.