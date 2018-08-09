Electric scooters for rent now welcome on Louisville streets

The scooters, seen here on Bardstown Road, can be rented wherever people see them and left anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bird Scooters will return to the streets of Louisville after coming to an agreement with the city.

The electric scooters made a brief appearance in late July, but operations were halted the next day until the company could get permits from the city.

Now both sides have reached an agreement that will allow up to 100 scooters in Louisville starting Thursday, Aug. 9.

Bird can only operate inside the Watterson Expressway.

Users can't leave them parked blocking a sidewalk, street or alley.

And they only be ridden in the street -- preferably in a bike lane -- as they are not allowed on sidewalks.

Bird will be hosting a helmet giveaway and riding demonstration at Fourth Street Live! on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

