Black 'Venom Cheese' being served up at Indonesian restaurant - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Black 'Venom Cheese' being served up at Indonesian restaurant

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
It's white mozzarella combined with activated charcoal to create an ooey-gooey, jet black melty cheese. (Source: http://williebrothers.co.id) It's white mozzarella combined with activated charcoal to create an ooey-gooey, jet black melty cheese. (Source: http://williebrothers.co.id)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Say cheese!

A restaurant in Jakarta has created a new concoction that will take you to the dark side. With the Marvel movie Venom hitting theaters in October, it's no coincidence that Willie Brothers Steak & Cheese has come out with Venom Cheese.

It's white mozzarella combined with activated charcoal to create an ooey-gooey, jet black melty cheese. 

Would you eat venom cheese? 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly