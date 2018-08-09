Black 'Venom Cheese' being served up at Indonesian restaurant

It's white mozzarella combined with activated charcoal to create an ooey-gooey, jet black melty cheese. (Source: http://williebrothers.co.id)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Say cheese!

A restaurant in Jakarta has created a new concoction that will take you to the dark side. With the Marvel movie Venom hitting theaters in October, it's no coincidence that Willie Brothers Steak & Cheese has come out with Venom Cheese.

It's white mozzarella combined with activated charcoal to create an ooey-gooey, jet black melty cheese.

Embrace your dark side. Try #venomcheese. pic.twitter.com/TmbiZvprNh — Willie Brothers Steak & Cheese (@WillieBrotherss) June 5, 2018

Would you eat venom cheese?

