1 killed in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person died following a crash on Interstate 65.

The driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on I-65 around 1:30 a.m. when she lost control and crashed into a concrete wall and ran off the roadway at the Outer Loop exit ramp, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

