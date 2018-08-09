PGA Championship starts in August heat for last time

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.More >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfireMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
