Hot in the Highlands: Scottish games defeated by heat wave - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hot in the Highlands: Scottish games defeated by heat wave

LONDON (AP) - In Scotland, which usually sees buckets of rain each summer, a traditional Highland Games event has fallen victim to Britain's summer heat wave.

Organizers of the Invercharron Highland Games say the "exceptionally dry weather" has slowed the growth of hay, so the farmer who lends his field for the event won't be able to harvest his crop before the games were to be held Sept. 15.

Organizers on Thursday expressed "severe regret" for the cancellation.

Invercharron is traditionally the last event in Scotland's summer Highland Games season.

The Invercharron games, which include competitions in piping, dancing, caber tossing and tug of war, were first held in 1888 and were revived in 1981.

Britain's Meteorological Office says July's weather was the third-warmest for that month since monthly records began in 1910.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:39:28 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:58:57 GMT
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:04:55 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:58:54 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

  • 1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:11:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:58:31 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly