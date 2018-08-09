Woman pleads not guilty to sodomy of unconscious man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arraigned on sodomy and criminal trespassing charges after she was found inside a car allegedly taking advantage of an unconscious man.

Sarah Mullins, 59, of Louisville was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of sodomy and criminal trespassing.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2018 Roundup

The arrest report says around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Baxter Avenue, Mullins got into the car of the victim while he was passed out and began touching him inappropriately. A witness who came out of a business saw Mullins on top of the passed out man and pulled her off.

According to the report, Mullins was asked to leave multiple times by the manager of the business but refused.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crystal Rogers' mother appears on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

+ Woman killed in crash on I-65 identified

+ Police: Uber driver died after fight with passenger

A not guilty plea was entered by Mullins' attorney for his client, but the judge denied a request that she be released on home incarceration and raised her bond to $5,000 cash.

Mullins will be back in court Aug. 20.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.