Police, organizers discuss Kentucky State Fair parking changes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky State Fair announced some changes Thursday that might make parking at the event a little less stressful.

Fair officials rolled out new a parking map and said they'll continue to use express lanes this year to help people get to the fairgrounds quickly and safely.

"Honking your horn will not expedite this process," LMPD Lt. Dale Massey said. "Again, please, remain patient as we try to get you in and out of the property."

Police said to expect some closures at Gate One near Phillips Lane as traffic gets heavy on the interstate, but you can find other gates by typing them directly into Google Maps. Learn more about parking and entrances here.

Fair leaders said the easiest way to ensure you have a seamless parking experience is to buy your tickets now.

"The long-term vision is for people to get all of their stuff in advance," Cody Patterson, the Director of Communications at Kentucky Venues, said. "So, they don't have to sit in line because I understand its frustrating. You have thousands of people that are coming. So, that's the biggest change."

Massey said there's not one specific area of heavy traffic police are trying to monitor, but expect weekend traffic to be tougher for drivers to navigate.

Those using ridesharing services are asked to enter through Gate 2.

