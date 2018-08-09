School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) - Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts have found a 124-year-old time capsule.

The Daily Item reports crews found the time capsule under one of the front steps of the former Swampscott Middle School.

The capsule is dated April 28, 1894, the day the school was dedicated. It contains two newspapers, remnants of military uniforms from the Civil War, a war medal and names of locals who served in the war.

Planning Board Chairwoman Angela Ippolito says they were aware the time capsule existed but weren't sure where it was located. She says the discovery was "quite a thrill."

The items are now heading to the Northeast Document Conservation Center for assessment.

Ippolito says they hope to put the items on display at Town Hall.

___

Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

