Suspect in attempted rape arrested, arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at her workplace has been arraigned.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2018 Roundup

Demetrius Gordon, 32, of Louisville, is charged with one count of attempted rape.

Gordon is accused of entering a Subway restaurant around 11:25 a.m. Aug. 8 and exposing himself to the female employee. His arrest report says Gordon then followed the employee into the back of the business, pushed her down and attempted to disrobe her.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman pleads not guilty to sodomy of unconscious man

+ Crystal Rogers' mother appears on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

+ Woman killed in crash on I-65 identified

The woman was able to grab a hammer and swing it at Gordon. When Gordon realized the woman was on the phone with 911, he left the store.

At his arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered for Gordon and his bond was set at $50,000 cash. Gordon's next court date will be Aug. 17.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.