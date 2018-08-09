Man accused of filming inappropriate videos of teen girl in Shelbyville Walmart

150 individuals took the oath of allegiance to become American citizens at the Louisville Free Public Library on Thursday morning.More >>
150 individuals took the oath of allegiance to become American citizens at the Louisville Free Public Library on Thursday morning.More >>
Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear launched his campaign for governor last month. Thursday, the Senate Republican Caucus announced a state-funded review of the contracting procedures in the Attorney...More >>
Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear launched his campaign for governor last month. Thursday, the Senate Republican Caucus announced a state-funded review of the contracting procedures in the Attorney...More >>
The victim's brother said they believe the argument started over the ride fare but said they're not being told much by police.More >>
The victim's brother said they believe the argument started over the ride fare but said they're not being told much by police.More >>
This is the first positive West Nile sample this year in Clark County.More >>
This is the first positive West Nile sample this year in Clark County.More >>
The incident happened on July 25 at the Walmart located at 500 Taylorsville Road.More >>
The incident happened on July 25 at the Walmart located at 500 Taylorsville Road.More >>