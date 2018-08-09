Man accused of filming inappropriate videos of teen girl in Shelbyville Walmart

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been accused of attempting to film a teenage girl’s undergarments while shopping at Walmart in Shelbyville.

The incident happened on July 25 at the Walmart located at 500 Taylorsville Road.

Police said Stephen Willoughby, 44, was caught using his cell phone to view, film and videotape the undergarment worn by a 16-year-old girl. The undergarment was not publicly visible, according to police.

Police located the recording on Willoughby’s phone.

Willoughby was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voyeurism. He’s expected in court on August 14.

