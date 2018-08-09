WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 9, 2018: Feedback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our "Clean up!" editorial this week prompted several responses.

Amy Martin wrote, "We moved here from out of state recently, and have to say, the litter is hardcore. We have never seen so much trash around. Off the highway, in the ditches, by the sidewalks. So many people throwing cigarette butts on the ground. So much gas station/fast food drink cups left in the parking lots. It's sad, because it's such a beautiful area."

Georgia Redfield Sheer wrote, "Some of the trash is being lost by the garbage trucks. I've seen trucks with trash flying out of them because they haven't closed them after pickups. And, the dumpsters at various shopping centers are always open with trash blowing out of them."

Pamela Saltsman wrote, "Every day I am dismayed by the site of the roadways on the I65 corridor. Last week, after the heavy rain the southbound side swamped the cars on the inside of the northbound side because each of the drainage areas are clogged. I contacted the local highway department and asked them about the cleaning and they indicated they are understaffed, employees already on overtime, and only have one sweeper in their arsenal that is an older model and only a few know how to operate it."

And Brenda Hoyt emailed: "Another area that needs some help is the Broadway corridor".

We appreciate all of your feedback.

