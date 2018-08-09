West Nile infected mosquitoes identified in Jeffersonville

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – West Nile infected mosquitoes have been identified in Clark County.

The Clark County Health Department was notified of the positive sampling by the Indiana State Department of Health. The location of the positive sample was in Jeffersonville, according to CCHD.

This is the first positive West Nile sample this year in Clark County.

Clark County residents have been encouraged to continue to practice mosquito bite prevention by using DEET and other repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoid being outdoors during dusk and dawn. That’s when mosquitoes are most active, according to officials.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus includes fever, headache, and body aches before recovering fully. There is a chance the virus can cause serious illness and death, especially in the elderly and immune compromised.

Homeowners should clear the areas in and around their homes of standing water, clogged gutters and old tires – all sites where mosquitoes tend to breed and harbor.

The CCHD said it will continue to collect and test mosquitoes throughout the county, and spray pesticides, until “freezing” temperatures arrive.

