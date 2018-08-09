150 individuals naturalized in Louisville ceremony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has participated in over 80 naturalization ceremonies since taking office. She increased that number with an additional ceremony in Louisville this week.

"I'm here today in my official capacity as Kentucky Secretary of State because we are nation of immigrants, by immigrants and for immigrants, a nation founded on immigrants," Grimes said. "This is the heart of what our democracy is all about."

150 individuals took the oath of allegiance to become American citizens at the Louisville Free Public Library on Thursday morning. The new citizens were open in expressing their excitement to come together as one in the United States.

"I am very excited to become an American citizen,” participant Monika Kroupova said. “And I was so thrilled to see so many countries and so many people do the same thing. It was a very, very touching moment for us."

The Secretary of State's staff attend each naturalization ceremony in the state to greet new citizens and answer questions about voting and registration.

