Planned Parenthood supporters rally against Kavanaugh at McConnell's office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rally to stop the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court was held today outside Senator Mitch McConnell's Louisville office.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky gathered to drop off requests for medical appointments at the Senator's office to remind him that doctors, not politicians, should be making medical decisions, the group said in a statement.

"I think that if people are out there and are telling their Senators not to confirm him that we have a chance. But it is going to take people power," Sara Hall of the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky said. "People need to be out there, they need to be marching, they need to be calling their Senators."

The group says Kavanaugh would be disastrous for environmental rights, LGBTQ rights and the right for women to access abortion and birth control.

Senator McConnell has vowed to get Kavanaugh confirmed by October 1st.

