Public hearing set for Oxmoor Center Topgolf proposal

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

Those against the project have called it a monstrosity, citing noise and traffic concerns. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Proponents of Topgolf say they will be replacing an empty department store with a vibrant redevelopment that will create 500 new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact and millions in tax revenues. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The more than 1500 people that have signed a petition to stop Topgolf from coming to Oxmoor Center will soon get their chance to speak out against the project.

The Louisville Metro Land Development and Transportation Committee decided a public hearing on the proposal will be held in October.

Both those for and against Topgolf at the Oxmoor Center made abbreviated arguments that they said they’ll make at the public hearing.

Topgolf representatives presented studies related to light, traffic and sound in the area.

Experts testified on behalf of Topgolf that sound changes will either be non-perceivable or just barely noticeable if the driving range entertainment business opens up.

How the company would light the business was also discussed, Topgolf representatives noting that now placement and light types would be changed to minimize effects on neighbors.

Those against Topgolf at Oxmoor Center spoke Thursday as well, saying that the structure, while labeled as a three-story building, would be much higher, adding that the nets surrounding the driving range would be an eyesore.

“Some of my people, clients, have called it a monstrosity," Steve Porter, an attorney representing those against the development, said. "That’s a pretty good word. It’s a biggie. It really is. It’s huge.”

Kendall Merrick, the General Manager of the Oxmoor Center, said she's heard a lot have supported the project, including retail anchors in the shopping mall like Dick's Sporting Goods.

“We’re replacing an empty department store with a vibrant redevelopment that will create 500 new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact and millions in tax revenues,” Merrick said at the meeting.

Those against the project said the discussion Thursday is the first time they’ve heard about the changes proposed by TopGolf related to light and sound, while Topgolf representatives said they’ve been transparent.

State Senator Julie Raque Adams also spoke out against the proposal, requested zoning changes and waivers.

That public hearing will be held on October First at the Shelby Campus of U of L at 6:30 p.m.

After that, the planning board will make a decision to decline or approve the request for TopGolf.

The company has made a request to change the zoning from C-1 to C-2, with a conditional use permit and revised detailed district development plan for golf driving range and entertainment centers.

It has also noted variances related to setback, height and stream buffer encroachment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.