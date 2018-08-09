Jacob Elementary redevelopment creates 58 affordable senior apar - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jacob Elementary redevelopment creates 58 affordable senior apartments

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Mayor Fischer, Bywater Development Group members, investors and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new apartments at the Jacob Elementary site. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Mayor Fischer, Bywater Development Group members, investors and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new apartments at the Jacob Elementary site. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A kitchen inside one of the new apartments. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A kitchen inside one of the new apartments. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The old Jacob Elementary School buildings on Wheeler Avenue was built in 1912 and has new life.

The Bywater Development Group cut the ribbon today on renovations that will create 58 affordable senior apartments. 

Bywater has completed the historic and comprehensive rehabilitation of the former elementary school, and redeveloped the site.

The school has been vacant since 2005. Mayor Greg Fischer announced the partnership with Bywater in February 2017. 

The two buildings, located in south Louisville, were completely rehabbed. A release from the Mayor's office said the grounds for the energy-efficient, high-quality apartments will have common areas where residents can gather and socialize. The renovations also added a library and computer lab, activity spaces and other program areas.

"The seniors living in these units will not only have a safe, affordable place to live but the community will also be glad to know that these historic buildings will be put back to productive use," Fischer said in February 2017. "I am proud to see that the former Jacob School, a landmark in the neighborhood, will be making an impact in the neighborhood once more.”

The rehabilitation of the property will also improve public safety. When the school administration offices relocated in 2005, the vacant site became a haven for graffiti, drugs and unwanted activity. 

