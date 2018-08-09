Police discover $1 million worth of marijuana hidden in fresh lettuce

The truck was traveling on I-70 when it was stopped for a routine commercial vehicle inspection. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Indiana State Police made two arrests after stopping a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana – hidden in fresh produce.

Police said around 7:32 a.m. Thursday a tractor-trailer was stopped near the 41 mile marker of Interstate 70 for a routine commercial vehicle inspection.

During the search, police found 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana hidden within a load of fresh lettuce. The lettuce was being transported from Colorado to Florida, according to police. Police said the estimated street value of an amount of marijuana that size is $1 million.

Jorge Blanco-Diaz, 33 of Miami, Florida, and Adan Labanino Delacruz, 40 of Cutler Bay, Florida, were arrested and taken to Putnam County Jail. Both are facing a felony charge for dealing marijuana.

