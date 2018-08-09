Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride.

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones was arrested Thursday and charged with assault.

Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

A spokesman says Wake Forest has no immediate comment on the 35-year-old Jones' arrest.

Police say Jones confronted Sandor Szabo on a Queens street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. They say the punch caused Szabo to fall and hit his head on a sidewalk.

Szabo, also 35, was taken off life support Tuesday. His family says he was visiting New York from Boca Raton, Florida, for a wedding.

Jones, a Philadelphia native, previously coached at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man charged in California wildfire refuses to go to court

    Man charged in California wildfire refuses to go to court

    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:39:38 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:43:46 GMT
    (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). The Holy Fire burns in the Cleveland National Forest behind homes along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP). The Holy Fire burns in the Cleveland National Forest behind homes along Crystal Ridge Court in Lake Elsinore, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
    An initial court appearance has been delayed for a man charged with starting a Southern California wildfire that has burned 12 cabins and forced at least 20,000 people from their homes.More >>
    An initial court appearance has been delayed for a man charged with starting a Southern California wildfire that has burned 12 cabins and forced at least 20,000 people from their homes.More >>

  • Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed

    Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-08-09 17:06:19 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:43:39 GMT
    A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.More >>
    A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.More >>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-09 23:43:32 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly