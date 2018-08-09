Gov. Bevin joins President Trump for prison reform roundtable

Bevin was one of seven state leaders invited to the roundtable. (Source: Presidential pool feed)

BEDMINSTER, NJ (WAVE) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin traveled east to President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey for a roundtable discussion on prison reform.

Governor Bevin sat directly to the right of the president. He was one of seven state leaders invited for the conversation. Others included Nathan Deal of Georgia, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Louisiana democrat John Bel Edwards. Republican attorneys general Pam Bondi of Florida and Ken Paxton of Texas were also in attendance.

The White House said all of the leaders have implemented changes in their state similar to changes backed by President Trump. Part of his plan for change includes pushing a bill to expand vocational training for federal prisoners.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Public hearing set for Oxmoor Center Topgolf proposal

+ Kentucky GOP approves review of Attorney General's office

+ Kentucky Kingdom ride reopens with new safety feature following malfunction

The group also disccussed the First Step Act, which aims to reduce the number of people who return to prison.

“This is a land of second chances and of opportunity to rebuild your life,” Governor Bevin said. “And you are giving us, through this conversation and the kind of things you're pushing from the federal level, the encouragement from the bottom up to give millions and millions of Americans a chance at redemption.”

Bevin was also among a group of governors invited to the White House in June to discuss job creation with President Trump.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.