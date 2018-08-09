Pollio holds back-to-school community conversation, addresses st - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pollio holds back-to-school community conversation, addresses state audit

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. (Source: WAVE 3 News) JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Pollio stopped at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage for a back-to-school community conversation. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Pollio stopped at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage for a back-to-school community conversation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  More than 100,000 JCPS students begin the new school year in less than a week.

Tonight, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio stopped at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage for a back-to-school community conversation.

He touched on several different topics, including the current status of the district, which is facing the possibility of state management; and the corrective actions put in place to address the state audit findings. 

"I believe it's going to be our 60 minutes moment and I believe we will be featured as one of the best districts in America. And sometimes it takes a crisis to get there," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "And I think yes, we are in a situation right now of a lot of turmoil, but I believe we are on the cusp of something great."

Pollio also held an open talk about ways that the district will implement changes in the future. Questions from the audience were addressed. 

This event was hosted by the Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way.

JCPS students head back next Wednesday, August 15.

