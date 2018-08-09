29 pounds of meth discovered in KY traffic stop

Jeffersontown's K9 Maya was credited with the bust. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person in a truck "destined for Louisville" was discovered to be carrying 29 pounds of meth, police said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on Facebook that the drugs were hidden behind the back seat of the truck.

Police said the meth has a street value of $250,000.

LMPD's Narcotics Unit, the DEA, Kentucky State Police and the Jeffersontown Police Department all helped make the arrest.

Jeffersontown's K9, Maya, was praised for her help, as well.

One person was arrested. His or her name has not been released. This story will be updated with that information.

