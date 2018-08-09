First convention held at Kentucky International Convention Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday the Kentucky International Convention Center was buzzing, holding its first convention since

2016.

The University Bible Fellowship was the first group to take advantage of the Convention Center's 200,000,000 dollar renovation.

Next up is the Trade Show News Network Awards, where representatives of the country's top 50 trade shows will be able to check out the new and improved convention center.

"To see, you know, all this activity, first of all. Then just how beautiful it is, and how bright it is in here and the attention to detail is really, really nice. And I think that our group is going to be incredibly impressed," Trade Shows News Network President Rachel Wimberly said.

With the renovation, the convention center now has 900,000 square feet of total space and 52 meeting rooms.

They have 82 other conventions already booked.

