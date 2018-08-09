Attorneys for IN man accused of killing, eating ex-girlfriend delay trial

Joseph Oberhansley told reporters one thing as he left court: "Donald Trump is the greatest president in United States history."

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana man accused of killing his girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial.

But the trial is being delayed by his defense attorneys, because they aren't convinced that's true.

Joseph Oberhansley was found competent by a doctor in late July. Thursday, he appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.

He's accused of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in 2014. Prosecutors claim he raped her, stabbed her to death and then cooked and ate parts of her body.

While the psychiatrist said Oberhansley is competent, his attorneys asked the judge for 30 days to evaluate their client before a trial date is set.

Clark County's prosecutor said enough is enough.

"This matter's been going on for four years now and it's high time that the victim's family saw justice done," Jeremy Mull said. "I'm going to be pushing for just as quick of a trial date as possible."

The judge granted the motion of the defense. Oberhansley is due back in court on Sept. 21.

Mull said he will seek the death penalty.

