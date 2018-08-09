Sports gambling in Kentucky? Bet on it

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Finding a bookie to bet on sports in Kentucky could be over according to a Kentucky State Senator.

Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, is part of a bi-partisan group spearheading the effort to legalize sports gambling. Since the Supreme Court ruled that states are free to regulate and authorize sports betting in May, Mississippi has already approved it and it's expected to start within weeks in West Virginia.

"Most people predict nearly half the states are going to do it here in the near future," McGarvey said.

Other area legislators working with McGarvey include Republicans Julie Raque Adams and Jason Nemes. "We're trying to put together a responsible framework so we can have sports betting here in Kentucky, we can benefit from it," McGarvey said.

Former Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Bill Stone agrees: "This is bipartisan. It makes absolute sense and it could be a great source of funds for my favorite, higher education."

McGarvey told Reynolds he believes sports betting will pass the legislature shortly after they go back in session.

