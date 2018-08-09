Mayfield and Barkley show the goods, Browns beat Giants

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley lived up to early expectations as the top two picks in the NFL draft in their first action as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Giants 20-10 on Thursday night.
Replacing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor late in the first quarter, Mayfield hit 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and converted two fourth-down plays with his feet. The Heisman Trophy winner who was the No. 1 overall pick found tight end David Njoku on a 10-yard TD pass to cap a 14-play, 72-yard drive on his second series. He finished his debut with a completion on a 54-yard slant and run to fellow rookie Antonio Callaway.
Taylor, expected to be coach Hue Jackson's starter as Mayfield learns this season, hit all five of his passes in two series, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Njoku, a New Jersey native.
Barkley, the No. 2 pick, electrified the fans at MetLife Stadium, taking a handoff from Eli Manning on the opening play from scrimmage and turning no apparent hole into a 39-yard run down the sideline in front of the Giants' bench. It set up a 42-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.
The Penn State running back finished with 43 yards on five carries.
Jalen Simmons scored on 5-yard third-quarter run for the Giants' other score. It came three plays after C.J. Board fumbled a punt return and Zak DeOssie recovered at the Browns 16.
Manning played two series and hit 4 of 7 passes for 26 yards. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from major ankle surgery, dressed but was held out by new coach Pat Shurmur, who is trying to rebuild the Giants after a 3-13 season.
The Browns went 0-16 last season after winning their four preseason games.
CALLAWAY: The troubled fourth-round pick played despite being cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. Police also found bullets and a gun part in his car this week. He had three catches for 87 yards, including a diving 24-yarder that the Browns successfully challenged after it was ruled incomplete on the field.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: There were no demonstrations. Giants DE Olivier Vernon and S Michael Thomas, who both knelt during the anthem last season, each stood.
NEXT UP:
Browns: Host Buffalo Bills on Aug. 16.
Giants: At Detroit Lions on Aug. 16.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.More >>
The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.More >>
In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.More >>
In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.More >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfireMore >>
Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfireMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>