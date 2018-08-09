1 shot on Crums Lane in Shively

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Louisville Metro area.

It happened just before 11 p.m., in the 2100 block of Crums Lane, near Dixie Highway. That's in the city of Shively.

Police found one victim when they arrived to the scene, which appears to be outside a convenience store. There is also a sign for the business Wing Station.

Emergency crews were preparing to rush the victim to University Hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.

No suspect information has been released.

This story will be updated.

