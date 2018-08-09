One secretive click is all it takes to become the victim of a voyeur

Two recent voyeurism arrests happened after incidents at different Walmarts in WAVE Country. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two voyeurism arrests from incidents in two different Walmart stores bring an extra-creepy warning from a security expert.

Both alleged crimes started with a cellphone.

The Shelby County Sheriff arrested Stephen Willoughby, 43, and accused of using his phone to record video under a 16-year-old girl's skirt in the Shelbyville Walmart.

That incident allegedly happened in late July and it took almost two weeks for investigators to identify the suspect.

Elizabethtown Police also arrested Matthew Spillman, 29, after he allegedly recorded others in the men's restroom of the Walmart.

Police said he was spotted with his phone over the top of a stall getting pictures of the person inside.

He allegedly told police he had done it before in other locations.

WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert DeShawn Johnson said these cases demonstrate how vigilant someone needs to be while out in public, particularly this time of year when warm weather fashion is the rule.

"Those summer months, those hot summer days when (women) have to get out and they don't want to wear a lot of clothing, it's easier for those with a cellphone to take a picture," Johnson said. "Just hold it low or pretend they're looking for something and a lot of people just look it off. So be aware when you're out and about when you do that."

Johnson said cell phones and other cameras, along with websites displaying voyeuristic video, have led to an increase in activity.

He explained retail stores are a common place for such crimes because it is easy to find potential victims distracted by shopping.

While some states are making a crime like this a felony, in Kentucky it is still a misdemeanor.

