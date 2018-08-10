J.C. Penney to open 500 baby stores in wake of Babies R Us closure

(WTOL) - J.C. Penney wants to give frequent Babies R Us shoppers another place to go.

The department store chain is planning to open 500 baby stores across the country in old Babies R Us locations, according to MSN.

In addition to clothing, J.C. Penney will sell cribs, strollers, car seats and high chairs, among others in stores starting August 30.

MSN reports that these items were things that customers could only previously get online through J.C. Penny's website.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.