Elizabethtown Police warn of 'serial residential burglary spree'

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Elizabethtown Police Logo (Source: EPD) Elizabethtown Police Logo (Source: EPD)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) is warning residents about a recent burglary spree. 

So far the burglary spree, which has spanned the past several weeks, has been happening in the north end of the city, EPD confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday. 

A special task force has been assigned to investigate this case. 

The department is asking residents to look out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to keep their homes secure. 

EPD has the following tips for Elizabethtown residents: 

  • Keep your doors locked and deadbolted when you leave and before going to bed at night, and don’t forget to lock your windows as well!
  • Security lighting and standard outdoor lighting are very effective deterrents against potential crime.
  • Do not leave valuables (laptops, money, jewelry, small electronics, etc.) visible from outside windows. These items could give a potential burglar more incentive to break into your home.
  • Consider keeping valuables hidden in a closet or locked in a safe.
  • It’s a good idea to keep an inventory log of your valuables, both for crime prevention and insurance purposes.
  • Document serial numbers of all electronics in your home.
  • Photograph jewelry and other items of value so they can be easily identified.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

