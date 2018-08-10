2 police officers among 4 dead in shooting in Canada - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 police officers among 4 dead in shooting in Canada

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (RNN) - At least four people, including two city police officers, died in a shooting in Fredericton on Friday morning, the capital of New Brunswick, police reported.

A suspect is in custody and being treated for "serious injuries," and the investigation is ongoing, authorities reported. Police said there is no further threat and people do not need to remain locked down. 

"No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can," said Fredericton police on Twitter.

The CBC reported that a Tim Horton's near the shooting is locked down, and police and first responders are in the area of the violence, described as a residential area.

Though Canada doesn't have the level of gun violence as the U.S., the country has shootings. A mass shooting in Toronto in July killed two and injured 13.

In 2016, there were 223 gun-related slayings in Canada, according to the BBC. Gun ownership is federally regulated in Canada. 

In the U.S., gun violence kills about 11,000 people each year, Business Insider said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

