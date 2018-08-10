Louisville Metro Public Works offers new way to report illegal dumping

Those caught illegally dumping trash anywhere in the city may face fines and have the vehicle used in the dumping impounded.More >>
The department is asking residents to look out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to keep their homes secure.More >>
It happened just before 11 p.m., in the 2100 block of Crums Lane, near Dixie Highway.More >>
Two voyeurism arrests from incidents in two different Walmart stores bring an extra-creepy warning from a security expert.More >>
An alert has been issued for the public to be on the lookout for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, green, with the license plate number 095-WYT.More >>
